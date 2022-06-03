ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Family, friends testify on events leading to standoff

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Family members and friends testified Friday in 78th District Court in hopes of reducing the bond of a Wichita Falls veteran involved in a standoff with law enforcement in October 2021.

Anthony Kienlen, 35, is currently facing 14 charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer , one count of criminal mischief, and one count of deadly conduct.

Originally, a judge set Kienlen’s bond at $500,000 per attempted capital murder charge, bringing his total bond amount over $7 million.

After 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy drastic reduced Kienlen’s bonds in January 2022 , setting the bond of each charge at $100,000, his bonds still total over $1.5 million.

Several family members took the stand, including Kienlen’s wife, Abigail, who said he’s never acted out like this before.

Abigail testified that on October 13, 2021, the morning of the standoff on Turkey Ranch Road , she woke up and found her husband lying on the floor in a large puddle of blood, an IV in his arm, and a tourniquet wrapped around his upper arm.

RELATED: Turkey Ranch Road standoff suspect identified, faces attempted capital murder charges

Others said in their testimony Friday that the night before, October 12, Anthony learned his wife was talking with an ex-lover.

Abigail said after she found Anthony, she cleaned him up, and a few hours later, he said he wanted the police to shoot him.

What followed was a 90-minute standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies outside of the Kienlen’s residence on Turkey Ranch Road.

Abigail and several others gathered in front of the Wichita County Courthouse Friday afternoon in a peaceful protest in support of Anthony.

Abigail previously said in a Facebook post Anthony, who is a decorated U.S. Army veteran, suffered a severe mental health crisis that day.

According to Abigail, the issue is about mental health care, which Anthony has not been receiving while he’s been in jail since the October 13 incident.

RELATED: U.S. Army veteran involved in Turkey Ranch Road standoff seeks lower bond

Abigail said her husband has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety, and the chief reason for reducing his bond would be to get him access to the mental health she said he desperately needs.

“We have letters and notes from doctors stating he needs mental health care, and we have not been able to get that for him in the 8 months time that he’s been in jail,” Abigail said.

No decision was made today, but Judge Kennedy said she will be taking all of the testimonies provided and all evidence into consideration, with decision expected June 24, 2022.

A detention officer with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said on the stand Friday he heard Kienlen say if the hearing doesn’t go his way, he plans to end his own life.

If a lower bond is granted, conditions would require regular drug testing, 24-hour house arrest if not employed, and a requirement for Anthony to wear a GPS monitor.

