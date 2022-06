DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies rule the day for much of our Tuesday. There is the potential for a few stray hit-or-miss showers, but any rain people see will be short-lived and will not amount to all that much. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures reach the upper 60s and low to mid-70s across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH. Any leftover precip wraps up through the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 40s and some low-50s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO