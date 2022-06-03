Lansing officials react to wave of gun violence



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From Uvalde to Buffalo to Tulsa, shootings are becoming a problem throughout the country.

President Biden said, “Enough, enough, enough.” Right afterward, three separate shootings took place in Lansing in the span of 5 hours.

Police say the people shot will survive, but Katie See for Moms Demand Action says that even survival comes with trauma. “They’re not okay because they will carry with them the fear, the posttraumatic stress syndrome, the effects from this,” Katie says.

She says better legislation is needed to prevent the effects of gun violence.

“Secure storage, getting guns off the streets, these are really important interventions,” said See.

The NRA says in a statement that they support legislation that will stop these violent shootings from happening but that they “will fight any proposal that will disarm law-abiding Americans.”

In Lansing, Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement that the city has created outreach programs and supported groups that get people out of negative situations, but more action needs to come from higher up.

“There are too many guns in the hands of those that would do harm. We need to end that and we can’t do that without the state and federal governments taking action,” said Schor and with this continued violence in Lansing, the community overall is affected.

