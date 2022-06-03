Trail by Trail

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

cbs3duluth.com
 3 days ago

North Country Riders is an all volunteer ATV...

www.cbs3duluth.com

cbs3duluth.com

ALS Fishing Tournament breaks fundraising record

ISLAND LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament was held this weekend. This year’s event raised $265,000, breaking the previous record of $244,000 raised in 2017. Anglers took off in four flights from Island Lake beginning at 7:00 Saturday morning, to catch...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Our streak of quiet weather continues

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies rule the day for much of our Tuesday. There is the potential for a few stray hit-or-miss showers, but any rain people see will be short-lived and will not amount to all that much. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures reach the upper 60s and low to mid-70s across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH. Any leftover precip wraps up through the overnight hours as temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 40s and some low-50s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Girls on the Run 5k empowers many young girls

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Four teams of girls from Grand Marais and Duluth participated in the Girls on the Run 5k at Leif Erickson Park Sunday morning. The run wasn’t timed, and each girl got a medal after crossing the finish line. The energy at the race...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Last day to submit comments on PolyMet permit

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday, June 6, 2022, marks the last day to submit your opinions on whether a federal agency should re-issue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The hearings were held last month to determine whether the US Army Corps of Engineers will...
DULUTH, MN
Sawyer County, WI
Hayward, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Viking Cruise Lines to travel from Duluth to Antarctica fall of 2023

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth will soon be the starting point for a massive worldwide voyage. In the fall of 2023, Viking Cruise Lines will be sailing from Duluth to Antarctica. The ‘Longitudinal World Cruise’ will be a 71-day, eight-country, three continent voyage. It will take travelers from the world’s...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Marcelo's Grand Slam helps Huskies sweep Stingers

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Huskies get their first NWL sweep over the Willmar Stingrays Saturday afternoon with a 9-5 win. The Huskies led 2-0 in the sixth until Noah Marcelo knocked in his second grand slam of the week, the Huskies would ride that for a 9-5 win.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Lincoln Park may look a little cleaner after a weekend clean-up

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A park in Duluth received some spring cleaning Sunday courtesy of a local church. The Rock Hill Community Church held its annual Lincoln Park Clean Up and Picnic. It was the ninth year of the event. According to Sandi Larson, Coordinator of the Clean...
DULUTH, MN
#Trail#Utv#North Country Riders#Atv
cbs3duluth.com

Quiet & nice weather sticking around

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: A select few places generally north on the Iron Range could wake up with a few showers in place. Those showers are short-lived and will soon give way to partly cloudy skies. Partly Cloudy skies prevail through the morning hours; however, we begin to see some clearing as we head towards the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies prevailing for a good portion of the afternoon. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH, meaning, for most, we are looking at lake breeze. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s by the lake and 60s and lower 70s away from the lake. Tonight, partly cloudy skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the 40s across the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Services for City Councilor Renee Van Nett begin Sunday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wake and funeral arrangements have been set to remember City Councilor Renee Van Nett, who passed away last Friday from cancer. A wake ceremony will be held Sunday, June 5th at 6:00 p.m. and a feast will follow that at 7:00 p.m. A second...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Eye on Lifestyle: Keep your kids engaged, having fun this summer

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - June has arrived, and soon kids will be out for the summer. Often times parents struggle with what to do with kids at home. In this week’s Eye on Lifestyle, Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching, Consulting, and Training joined Natalie Grant on CBS 3 This Morning to share some fun ideas on engaging your kids and having your best summer vacation yet!
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Library Foundation honors impactful donors

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 DULUTH) -- The Duluth Library Foundation honored some of the library’s biggest donors Sunday with a special event. The Olga Walker Awards and Author Event was held at the Garden in Canal Park. It’s named after regular library visitor Olga Walker, who after she died...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Juneteenth celebrations planned for Twin Ports and beyond

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Juneteenth is now officially recognized as a federal holiday. Celebrations around the Northland may be bigger than ever this year. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The official date of the holiday is June 19th and the name ‘Juneteenth’ comes from...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Local leaders hold 'Military Service Academy Day' Event in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - At the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior on Saturday, some local students got the chance to learn about the application process for the United States Military Service Academies. The event was one of three “Military Service Academy Days” held in the...
SUPERIOR, WI

