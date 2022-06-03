ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

South Central 4x400 crushes record again with top prelim time

By Editorials
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — How low can they go?

Perhaps low enough to reach the top of the podium.

The record-breaking South Central 4x400-meter boys relay was at it again on Friday at the Division III state track and field championships.

At the regional meet on May 27 in Chillicothe, the team of Carson Music, Parker Gray, Isaac Blair and Trey Beverly set a new program mark of 3:27.16. That was already down two seconds from the time of 3:29.51 that the group had set on May 13 at the Firelands Conference championship meet.

But at Friday’s state championship preliminary race, the quartet again crushed their personal-best and program record. The four turned in a time of 3:25.30, which is the top qualifying time among the nine teams for Saturday’s finals race.

The team from Bluffton ran a close 3:25.60 — but those two teams were three full seconds faster than the rest of the seven qualifying teams on Friday.

Saturday’s championship race take place around 12:15 p.m.

“They have just come together perfectly at the right time,” South Central coach Brian Kiesel said of his relay team. “They are all bought in and believe in each other. Their goal was 3:26 today — and they just blew right past that as well.

“But they knew physically that they could do it if everything hit at once,” he added. “Obviously today, it was just a lot of heart. We’re pretty excited and hopeful.”

Also Friday, Music added to his storied sprinting career by placing fourth overall in the 400-meter dash to qualify for Saturday’s championship race. He crossed the line in 49.61 seconds, just missing his record time of 49.28 at the regional meet on May 27.

“That’s a very good run for Carson, but I think he has more,” Kiesel said.

In the 4x200, the same group of Music, Blair, Gray and Beverly finished 13th overall in 1:32.06. Beverly was 11th in 51.19 seconds, missing the final spot for Saturday by .32 seconds.

When the Trojans didn’t qualify for Saturday in the 4x200, Kiesel said it likely led to the record time in the 4x400.

“When that didn’t go as we’d hoped, and it wasn’t a bad race the competition was just better, that drove them even more,” Kiesel said. “I can’t even describe how driven they are right now. They have huge goals obviously, and it’s just been really fun to watch.”

In the pole vault, South Central senior Onalee Keysor ended her record-breaking career with a ninth-place finish. Keysor, who is headed to NCAA Division II Tiffin University, cleared 10-feet-6 on Friday, which is just two inches off per PR and program record.

Then in the shot put, senior Claire Osborn also narrowly missed the podium by 2.5 inches. Her throw of 38-feet-0.5 inches was good for ninth place.

“With Onalee, we knew going in that was going to be a tough field,” Kiesel said. “She was clean through 10-6 and did everything she could do. We were hoping for 11 feet, but she was a half-inch from clearing it.

“Claire had a great day,” he added. “Her form and effort was there. It just wasn’t quite enough for her or Onalee, but this is the state meet. There is nothing to hang your head about by putting in all the work and effort to place ninth while representing your school and community so well, and they both certainly did so today.”

Western Reserve’s Jake Jarrett moved on in the 300 hurdles, earning the ninth and final spot with a time of 41.32. He’ll need to move up one spot to end his career with a medal on the podium and All-Ohio honors.

Plymouth’s Caiden Allen continued to lower his time in the 100 dash, and as a result, the junior will also run for a podium spot on Saturday. Allen went a personal-best 11.08 seconds in Friday morning’s preliminaries, which was the seventh-fastest qualifying time for the finals race.

South Central sophomore Angela Williams concluded her season by competing in two events at the state meet on Friday. Williams finished 15th in the long jump (16-feet-1) and was 16th in the 200 dash prelims in 26.65 seconds.

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
