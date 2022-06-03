Suspect, 3 Victims Injured Following Police Pursuit In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police is investigating after a security guard shot a man overnight. The incident unfolded near I-40 and MacArthur. Officers said the guard got into a confrontation with the man who was shot just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. The interaction escalated and the guard opened fire. Police say the...
Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal incident at NW 22nd and Blackwelder Ave. According to police, the incident started as a road rage incident on NW 23rd St. A man and a woman were chasing each other ending when the woman locked up her brakes, causing the man to rear end her.
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide after a medical marijuana dispensary owner was shot and killed Sunday in his northeast Oklahoma City home. Investigators have not identified a suspect, but police said Monday that there was another person in the home when 39-year-old Han Sang was shot multiple times.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A woman died following a road rage incident near 22nd Street and Blackwelder in Oklahoma City. Authorities say the woman and another driver pulled onto 22nd Street. The woman then pulled in front of the other driver and caused him to rear end her. She got upset, left her vehicle, had a […]
Oklahoma City police have opened up an investigation into a Sunday night homicide. Authorities responded to a home just after 7 p.m. near East Hefner Road and North Kelley Avenue where a man was found shot to death. Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Han Sang. Sang was found outside...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are currently investigating the 33rd homicide of 2022 that occurred Sunday night. According to police, they responded to a shooting Sunday evening around 7 p.m. in the 11,000 block of Paradise In Dr. Police say upon arrival at the scene, they found...
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in north Oklahoma City. Shortly before 7:05 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 11300 block of Paradise In Drive, near North Kelley Avenue and Northeast 108th Street. Officers found a victim shot to death, a news release says.
A mothers warning is put to good use after a man in a van approaches her teenage son. The suspect tried to abduct the teen on the way back from sports camp early Monday morning. Susan Cosby told News 9 despite the fear she is proud of her son. He...
Editor's Note: Police say the child snuck out of the house and was safely reunited with his mother around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night. Police need help identifying the parents of a boy who was found near Pine and Greenwood in Tulsa around 7:20 p.m. on Monday. If you recognize...
Oklahoma City police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night. Officers say one person was shot and killed at a home on Paradise In Drive, but no other details are known at this time. The victim has not been identified.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said a motorcycle rider suffered a broken leg after crashing into another car Sunday evening. Officers said the motorcycle rider was speeding as another car was attempting to make a left turn. The rider crashed into the back of the car and is now at...
Sunday Oklahoma City had its 33rd homicide of 2022 with the apparent shooting death of Han Sang in the northeastern part of Oklahoma City.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police received reports of a young boy found alone near Pine and Greenwood around 7:20 p.m. In a post on Facebook, police said they have not been able to find parents or any adults responsible for the child. Police ask that if you recognize the...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was injured after being hit by a minivan Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma City. Witnesses said a man was crossing Boulevard near Memorial Road around 9:30 a.m. when a minivan hit him, throwing him 40 feet. The minivan stopped at the scene. Staff from...
TULSA, Okla. — A Sapulpa man was arrested for threatening to shoot up Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa. Matthew Staerkel was arrested by Tulsa police for a terrorism hoax after a nurse heard him threatening an active shooter situation, according to a police report. The report says on Saturday...
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (06/06; 9:38 p.m.) — Tulsa police say they have reunited the boy with his mother. Tulsa police received reports of a young boy found alone near Pine and Greenwood around 7:20 p.m. In a post on Facebook, police said they have not been able...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities took three people into custody after law enforcement found meth and marijuana during a traffic stop in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's office officials said they have received recent complaints about speeders and reckless drivers near Coker and Bethel roads. The complaints prompted the sheriff's office to increase patrol in the area.
Crews responded to a loose cow near I-40 & Penn Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The cow was reported to be walking near the median on the road before crews were able to wrangle it. Traffic in the area was being affected for a short time before the cow...
Only days after amass shooting on the Saint Francis Health System campus, Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say made threats against Hillcrest Medical Center. Police say Matthew Staerkel was at the hospital on Saturday claiming to have back pain. According to police, Staerkel said if he didn't get his pain medications, he would do the same thing that happened at Saint Francis.
