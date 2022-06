FORSYTH, Ga. — Instead of asking for birthday gifts, a 7-year-old girl from Forsyth decided she wanted to help animals in need by raising money for dog food. They raised enough money for close to 3,000 pounds of dog food. Lindsey Harris, Olivia's mom says, "We put it on Facebook. Within the first three days, we had over 400 pounds -- I mean, it really blew up," Lindsey Harris said.

