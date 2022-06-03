Here's the very latest on Potential Tropical Cyclone One and what we should expect.

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind.National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph and was located about 270 miles northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida.Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets."This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions...

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO