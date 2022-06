HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they have found Izik Galaviz, the 15-year-old who went missing on Sunday. He was found in good health and safe. The sheriff's office said they thank community and the media for their help finding the teen who went missing after he left his home in Henrietta.

