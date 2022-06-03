ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bost's 4 RBIs help No. 5 national seed Texas A&M beat ORU

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Austin Bost hit a three-run homer in the seventh to help No. 5 national seed Texas A&M beat Oral Roberts 8-2 on Friday in the College Station Regional. Texas A&M (38-18) returned to...

College Station, TX
Texas Sports
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Dallas, TX
College Station, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
WacoTrib.com

Matchups all set for Centex's trio of state-bound baseball teams

The stage is set for Central Texas’ three state-bound baseball teams. China Spring (32-8) will face Argyle (34-3-1) in the Class 4A semifinals of the UIL Baseball State Championships at 1 p.m. Wednesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. The Cougars clinched their eighth state tournament appearance in school history — and first since 2000 — when they swept Carthage in a pair of tight games in the Region III-4A final. China Spring and Argyle met once in the regular season, with the Eagles capturing a 6-0 shutout win.
WACO, TX
tamu.edu

Texas A&M Former Student Gifts $8 Million For Aggie Park

Wayne Roberts ’85 has made a generous lead gift of $8 million to the Aggie Park project in memory of his late wife, Shannon Lia Roberts ’86. The project to transform 20 acres in the heart of Texas A&M University’s campus broke ground in February 2020 and will be completed later this summer, with an estimated $35 million in funds coming from generous donors to The Association of Former Students, which is leading the project.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Homer
Oral Roberts
myrgv.com

Three Valley teams punch ticket to state 7-on-7 tourney

MISSION — Since 1998, the Texas State 7-on-7 Organization has hosted an annual state tournament in College Station, giving high school athletes an opportunity to compete during the summer. The qualifying tournaments leading up to the state championships allows some teams a chance for returning starters to continue to...
WESLACO, TX
virtualbx.com

College Station: Buc-ee’s Creator Giving $50 Million for Entrepreneurship Facility at Texas A&M

Feature Photo: A view of a building at the Texas A&M University campus. Image: Texas A&M University/Facebook. College Station (Brazos County) — Texas A&M University has announced that former student Arch “Beaver” Aplin III — one of the university’s most successful entrepreneurs — is contributing $50 million toward establishing an academic center that will serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Russell's Pecans near Waco hits the market

Everything but the squirrels is for sale at Russell’s Pecans and Fine Candy in Gholson, where the Russell family and 1,500 pampered pecan trees have delivered the goods, and goodies, to Central Texas for generations. Patriarch Dann Russell, 71, said he and real estate agent Josh Carter welcome offers...
WACO, TX
#Texas A M#College Baseball#Oru#Ap#The Ncaa Tournament
colemantoday.com

West Texas Fair and Rodeo Court To Take Part in Coleman PRCA Rodeo Week Festivities

During rodeo week in Coleman, you can find rodeo royalty helping at many events! The Coleman Rodeo Queen, Tessa Arnold, along with the West Texas Fair and Rodeo Court, Loren Moreno (Queen), Brylee Deaver (Teen Miss), & Hayden Slagle (Junior Miss), will be helping at Mutton Bustin’ each night and running some of our sponsor flags with the Coleman County Cowgirls throughout the weekend! Saturday morning you can watch them in the parade at 10:00 am and right after you can run over and find them in person at the Kids Rodeo at 11:00 am on the Courthouse Lawn! They love to take pictures and want to say hello to all the Coleman Rodeo fans and future cowgirls.
COLEMAN, TX
southwestern.edu

Southwestern University Closes the Class of 2026

On June 6, Southwestern University officially closed the class of 2026, marking one of the earliest dates the University has finalized its incoming class in institutional history. A record 5,557 applicants competed for the 420 available spots, an increase of 17% over last year. Additionally, the University’s acceptance rate fell...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KBTX.com

Nearly 30 people in Bryan become certified backyard pitmasters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Class was in session Saturday for 26 people who wanted to become BrisketU backyard pitmaster certified. Mary Castro and her son Alex were a part of that group. “I’ve never done a brisket,” Mary Castro said. “I’m so picky when it comes to brisket. I’m a...
BRYAN, TX
Texas A&M University
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: Week of May 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Shipley Do-Nuts at 600 North Loop-340 in Bellmead go an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, there was dust inside a refrigerator. There were dark particles on the soda spigots...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal College Station crash identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim of a fatal crash in College Station has been identified. 50-year-old Vincent Turner, of College Station, died on Saturday as a result of excessive speed resulting in a vehicle rollover. The accident occurred around 2:46 a.m. Saturday, on the 1000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Rainbow Colored Home In Killeen, Texas Grabs Attention During Pride Month

There are so many unique houses in Killeen Texas, but I felt like this house in particular had to be talked about due to the fact that it is Pride Month. First, credit where credit is due. I initially saw this house on Zillow Gone Wild, and at first I didn't believe it was real. I drove by to confirm it, and yes, this place exists. You can see it for yourself at 1012 N 10th St. in Killeen (or scroll down for some pics).
KILLEEN, TX

