Bost's 4 RBIs help No. 5 national seed Texas A&M beat ORU

During rodeo week in Coleman, you can find rodeo royalty helping at many events! The Coleman Rodeo Queen, Tessa Arnold, along with the West Texas Fair and Rodeo Court, Loren Moreno (Queen), Brylee Deaver (Teen Miss), & Hayden Slagle (Junior Miss), will be helping at Mutton Bustin’ each night and running some of our sponsor flags with the Coleman County Cowgirls throughout the weekend! Saturday morning you can watch them in the parade at 10:00 am and right after you can run over and find them in person at the Kids Rodeo at 11:00 am on the Courthouse Lawn! They love to take pictures and want to say hello to all the Coleman Rodeo fans and future cowgirls.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO