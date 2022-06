The Durham left-hander made starts in both innings but was unable to kick on. That has been the story of his Test career to date, reaching at least 20 in each of his last six innings but with a top-score of just 31. However, there were some encouraging signs in his second innings as Lees looked far more fluent than he has previously in an England shirt, driving nicely through the offside on a couple of occasions, before being bowled after a misjudged leave.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO