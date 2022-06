Clayton Kershaw is hopefully nearing a return to the Dodgers. The franchise cornerstone was initially placed on the injured list with a hip/back injury on May 13th. After an extended period of time off not throwing off a rubber, the lefty made a minor league rehab start on Sunday with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Single-A).

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO