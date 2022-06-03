ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Iowa Primary Election: How to make sure your absentee ballot counts

KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers north, lingering clouds south, and warm temperatures today. Partners of Scott County...

www.kwqc.com

KCCI.com

Important reminders for Iowa’s Primary Election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls open for Iowa’s June 7 Primary at 7 a.m. Tuesday and Monday is the deadline for absentee voters to vote in person at their county auditor's office. If you requested a mail-in ballot, it is not recommended to mail it anymore. Instead, drop...
IOWA STATE
WEKU

Here's why more people aren't running for governor in Iowa's primary

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though Iowa is one of 36 states with a race for governor this November, voters won't get to choose between different candidates for governor in Tuesday's primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds is running unopposed, with a late-in-the-primary endorsement from former...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What to do if you haven't returned your Iowa primary absentee ballot

Iowa's June 7 primary election will be the first conducted under restrictions on absentee voting that Republicans enacted in 2021. Two changes in particular greatly increase the risk that Iowans attempting to vote by mail will not have their ballots counted. First, all ballots must arrive at the county auditor's office by 8:00 pm on election day. Late-arriving ballots will not be counted, regardless of any postmark. So at this writing, it's far too late to safely put a ballot in the mail.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Is Iowa red, blue, or purple? Voters will decide the state’s political direction

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Both the Republican and Democratic parties are watching closely as Iowa voters cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election. After sending Barack Obama to the White House twice, the state reversed course and flipped red in 2016 and 2020 when voters chose President Donald Trump. Now in 2022, political leaders are keeping a close eye ahead of November’s general election to see what voters decide next.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell in central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe storms formed over central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail to the region. Brief funnel clouds were even reported in parts of Dallas and Boone Counties as the storms pushed through. While the...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

As gun control debate rages, Iowa has loosened gun laws

DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
ourquadcities.com

Iowa tax cuts likely to bring hard budget choices in future

New laws enable state to dig into surplus to lower corporate tax ratge. Iowa state lawmakers worked overtime this legislative session before adjourning for the year. The issue they stayed late for – vouchers for private schools – did not become law. But lawmakers got a lot done. That agenda pushed by the Republican majority.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Monday they hired Angie Sharp as the community engagement manager, a new position for the city. Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release. “I am very excited to join this dynamic and...
BETTENDORF, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really the Most Popular Tattoo in Iowa?

Welcome to Iowa. The birthplace of sliced bread, the world-famous Iowa State Fair, and lots and lots of corn. It's also, however, known to have an unusually large amount of a very specific type of tattoo. Just what makes this particular tattoo so popular in the Hawkeye State is a...
Chariton Leader

Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
AMES, IA
KWQC

Judge moves trial for Iowa teen charged in teacher’s death

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A state judge has ordered that the trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs in western Iowa. Judge Shawn Showers on Monday ordered the trial for Willard Miller of Fairfield to be moved...
FAIRFIELD, IA
theperrynews.com

Rep. Axne has earned Iowa’s most bipartisan house member ranking

I’m pleased to share that for the second year in a row I’ve been named the most bipartisan member of the Iowa congressional delegation by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. I was also named the 20th most bipartisan member of the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

