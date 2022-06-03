ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 14:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERMAN...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM...MOORE AND NORTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Dumas, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus and Four Way. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX

