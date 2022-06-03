ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lafayette to Broussard, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lafayette, Abbeville, Scott, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Duson, Maurice, Meaux, Jefferson Island, Indian Bayou, Ridge and Milton. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 94 and 107. Interstate 49 near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over River Ridge, or near Metairie, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Metairie, Avondale, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Bridge City, River Ridge, Ama, Waggaman, St. Rose, Luling, Destrehan and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 218 and 229. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

