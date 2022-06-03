ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon girls basketball player to head west to play college hoops

By Alison Posey
Taylor Newman makes five, four from this year's senior class, who have signed college scholarships this year.

Newman going just about as far as you can go too, as she is headed to Yakima Valley College in Washington, a school that was never on her radar, but one she knew was the best choice for her.

"I didn't really expect to be going across the country, but it was definitely one of my best options financially," she said. "It's super exciting. My family is excited, the girls at the school they continue to go to four year Universities, so I'm excited for that as well."

Newman said she plans to study nursing, and her ultimate goal? To become a surgeon.

