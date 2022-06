Due to the success of several of our spring sports teams the Roanoke Rapids High School Athletics Banquet had to be moved to Wednesday June 8th. All athletes and their families are invited to attend. The night will start with a meal, courtesy of the RRHS Sports Club, of Italian dishes and salad at 5:30pm in the cafeteria. You can come in and eat at any time between 5:30pm and 6:15pm. The Awards Ceremony will start promptly at 6:30pm in the RRHS Auditorium. Awards will be given in each Varsity Sport as well as the announcement of our Major Award winners for the year.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO