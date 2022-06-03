ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Columbus girls basketball team holds youth camp

By Grace Ybarra
wcbi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus girls basketball team hosted a youth camp this...

www.wcbi.com

wcbi.com

Senior men’s basketball team scores big at recent senior games

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A group of senior athletes is showing the importance of working together for a goal. Tyrone Hardy says a news story a few years ago encouraged him to get some senior guys together in Columbus to play basketball. “Initially it was because of a story...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Kids explore new communication methods at Camp TNT

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area kids are exploding with new communication connections at Camp TNT. Talking In Turner or TNT is a first-of-its-kind camp at Mississippi University for Women’s Speech and Hearing Center. Camp TnT is for children with augmentative and alternative communication. Campers focus on language...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Occasional storms continue this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An active weather pattern will continue into the weekend, translating to daily storm chances. TUESDAY: Isolated showers and storms are possible again across the region, most notably in our northern counties closer to the TN line. Daytime highs make a run at 90 degrees with heat indices 90-95 degrees before any storms form.
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

1st tropical cyclone of the season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tropical Storm Alex has formed off the east coast of the United States. This is the first time since 2013 that the first named storm of the season was announced in June. Before Alex was even named the storm drenched South Florida with over a foot of rain in some places this caused flooding to much of the state. Now the storm is moving out into the Atlantic towards the island of Bermuda and away from the continental U.S, and We should see it pass the island sometime tomorrow. Currently, the storm looks like it has hit its maximum power at 65 mph, as it is now starting to head out into cooler waters as well as sucking in a lot of dry air. All of those components are helping to weaken the system just as it gets closer to the island of Bermuda, but it still is expected to be a tropical cyclone as it passes the island.
MERIDIAN, MS
wtva.com

Elvis Festival kicks off Wednesday in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Elvis Festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 8. Last year’s festival featured some COVID-19 restrictions, but the full experience returns this year. The annual festival, which brings in thousands of visitors from across the country, greatly impacts the local economy. Convention and Visitors...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Gas prices continue to increase and set record prices

UNITED STATES/MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Another day, another record set for gas prices across the country and here at home. AAA releasing the latest numbers Monday morning. The national average price for a gallon of regular is $4.86. In Mississippi, it’s $4.43. Across the state line, in Alabama, the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Stop the Violence Rally brings a grieving community together

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The community came together for a Stop the Violence Rally. The rally was also a celebration of Kodi Davidson Jr’s birthday. “Today’s rally is helping stop the violence in our community and bring our community together to do things that are fun, exciting, and mingling versus shooting and killing and things of that such,” said Qvester Jones, Mother of Kodi Davidson Jr.
MERIDIAN, MS
wcbi.com

Jury selection begins in Lowndes County triple murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection begins in a Lowndes County triple murder trial. Clark Allen Jr. is charged was indicted for murder in the shooting deaths of three people on Mobile Street in Artesia. The shooting happened in January 2018. Demario Snell, Mauricio Nance, and Tyshun Fields...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Toddler reportedly fell from vehicle along highway in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after she reportedly fell from a vehicle in Starkville. The incident was reported Monday at noon on Highway 25, Starkville Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said. The 3-year-old girl reportedly fell from a vehicle traveling along the highway. No more...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Aliceville police asking for help locating missing man

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – Aliceville, Alabama police are asking for help finding a missing man. 64-year-old Ray Charles Lewis was last seen June first. He’s five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. It’s unknown what type of clothing he may be wearing. If you...
ALICEVILLE, AL
wcbi.com

Columbus woman accused of shooting into two apartments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman is accused of shooting into two apartments. 30-year-old Ashley Webber has been charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says the shooting happened at Cypress Park Apartments, on South Lehmberg Road, back on May...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Surgeon gifts $150K endowment to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A University of Mississippi (UM) graduate and his wife gifted the school with a $150,000 endowment. Dr. Marc E. Walker graduated from UM in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He’s now Mississippi’s only pediatric and congenital hand surgeon and the founder and clinical director of the Congenital Hand […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Breaking and Entering and Burglary Alarms in Neshoba

2:57 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress on Poplar Ave. 11:23 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Railroad Ave. 11:29 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at a residence on Road 2610....
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New age progression picture shows Myra Lewis at 10

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released a new age progression picture of Myra Lewis. The new picture shows Myra age-progressed to 10 years. Lewis was last seen on March 1, 2014, in Camden, Mississippi. She was wearing a turquoise sweater with a bear on the front, off-white […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Man killed in Pickwick Lake boating accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A man from Colorado died in a boating accident Wednesday morning on Pickwick Lake. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Busha, 79, and Gerald Busha, 70, of Winfield, were fishing when their boat struck a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge. This caused...
WINFIELD, AL
bobgermanylaw.com

Myrtle, MS – Marla Harshberger Killed in Collision on Hwy 349

The incident took place along Highway 349 in Myrtle at about 8:30 p.m. A patrol sergeant with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the victim, who has since been identified as 54-year-old Marla Harshberger, a resident of Saltillo, sustained critical injuries when the vehicle in which she was riding crashed into a tree.
MYRTLE, MS

