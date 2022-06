According to offensive coordinator Scott Turner, Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel has "no limitations as far as the different things you can do with him." After an injury plagued season, Samuel is on track for a versatile role similar to his career norms where he logged 41.0% of his snaps in the slot and 56.4% out wide. “Curtis can play everywhere,” said Turner about Samuel. “We did some of that stuff last year in the limited time he was on the field. I'm just happy for Curtis that he's healthy and he's back to his normal self running around.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO