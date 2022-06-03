Sen. Paul speaks on gun reform

This story originally appeared in the May 26 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454. District 2 magistrate Daryl Flatt seemed to surprise some of his fellow Adair County Fiscal Court members Monday night when he brought up a motion for the court to take a major step toward getting work restarted on the courthouse.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO