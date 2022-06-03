Sen. Paul speaks on gun reform

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Glasgow city limits through June 30. The safety checkpoints will include Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Hwy. and Happy Valley Road. During the safety checkpoints, officers will enforce laws related to driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.
