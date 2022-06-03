ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

Can you say UPGRADE? Barren Co. Board of Education gets new building

By Lexi Schweinert
wnky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARREN CO., Ky.- Can you say upgrade? The Barren County School’s Board of Education is now in a brand new state of the art building. They say you should’ve seen the old one…they’ve been in...

www.wnky.com

WBKO

City outlines rules for downtown entertainment district

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green is gearing up to activate its entertainment district, which is officially named Fountain Row. “Since we announced ‘Fountain Row’ was going to be the name of our entertainment destination center. That community’s been so happy about it. We’ve already gotten requests for merchandise and decals and stickers,” said Telia Butler, Downtown Development Coordinator for the City of Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

JCPS Board files lawsuit challenging Kentucky lawmakers recent bill passage limiting authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County School Board is now challenging a lawsuit that would strip power from the board and give complete control to the superintendent. The JCPS Board filed the lawsuit with Jefferson Circuit Court on Monday, challenging the constitutionality and seeking to block portions of Senate Bill 1 which would take effect on July 14.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Townhall meeting postponed until June 23

GLASGOW — A townhall meeting scheduled Monday at Glasgow City Hall has been postponed. The meeting was scheduled to allow community residents an opportunity to voice concerns or make comments about issues within the city of Glasgow. Members of the city council and officials within city government were expected to be present. City Hall did not provide a reason for the deferral.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Chaffin announces candidacy for Bowling Green City Commission

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former teacher and local businessperson, Justin Chaffin, has officially filed paperwork to become a candidate for the Bowling Green City Commission. Chaffin in the past has served as the chair of The Housing and Homeless coalition. He spent 15 years in education working primarily with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Work to begin June 13 for new roundabout in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Work will begin June 13 on the new roundabout at the intersection of Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue in Bowling Green. The roadwork will result in the closures of portions of Rockingham Avenue and Westen Street. Rockingham Avenue will be closed near the intersection, and Westen Street will be closed from Patrick Way to Rockingham Avenue.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Misdemeanor drug court coming to Warren County this July

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County currently offers a drug court program for felony offenders, but none for misdemeanors. One district court judge is trying to change that. Warren County District Court Judge Kim Geoghegan has seen drug ruin lives time and time again over her 25 years as an assistant Commonwealth attorney in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Blood Center opens new Southern Ky. location

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Blood Center serves 70 hospitals. Donation centers like the new location in Corbin help keep supply in stock. ”We like to have a three-day supply of blood on our shelves at all times,” said Mandy Brajuha with the Kentucky Blood Center. “We have been at a one-day or less supply for the better part of two years now.”
CORBIN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow veteran given free flight, tour of DC monuments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow veteran got a once in a lifetime opportunity thanks to Honor Flight Bluegrass. Honor Flight Bluegrass took Staff Sgt. Bobby Dawsey, along with several other Kentucky veterans, on a charter flight to Washington, D.C. for the day. Veterans were greeted with song and...
GLASGOW, KY
wtloam.com

Corbin and Williamsburg Begin Construction On New Horse Racing Facilities

After the announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse racing facilities. Officials with the Cumberland Mint facility broke ground in Williamsburg in late 2021. Early this year, Corbin broke ground for its track called Cumberland Run. The Vice President and General Manager of the facilities, Henry Graffeo, said there has been plans in the works for some time now. Though the track in Corbin will be used for horse racing, owners are looking to bring other events and activities to the area. The Williamsburg facility will feature 450 historical horse racing machines, a food outlet and a bar. Although ground work began just a few months ago, owners are expecting both projects to be complete within a year. Graffeo said they plan to have their finishing touches in the 4th quarter of this year and hopefully open up around the end of this year to early next year. The Williamsburg facility is well on its way to completion with the goal of opening before Labor Day.
CORBIN, KY
WBKO

Fairy Gardens returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A little bit of magic was spread through Bowling Green Sunday, with several fairy gardens popping up around town. The gardens are the work of the Bowling Green Garden Club, which holds the event annually but has had to cancel the past two years due to COVID-19.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Some employees at Sherwin-Williams Factory on strike over working conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Workers at one plant in Bowling Green traded the assembly line for the picket line. Local 783 members are outside of the Sherwin-Williams plant with signs right now. According to Gerry Francisco, the vice president of the teamsters local union the strike began Thursday night.
wdrb.com

Madison Co. mom to build life jacket loaner stations in honor of son

RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison County mom is building a lifejacket stand. Kelly Prewitt hopes it will save lives after hers changed forever two summers ago. Her son, Emanuel, 17, better known as Manny, went missing underwater near Gwinn Island. “We were going to spend the day together and...
RICHMOND, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Book about Western Kentucky politics earns history award

When the Kentucky Historical Society presented awards during Kentucky History Day on June 4 in Frankfort, the Hopkinsville museum wasn’t the only honoree from Western Kentucky. Historian George Humphreys’ book, “The Fall of Kentucky’s Rock: Western Kentucky Democratic Politics Since the New Deal,” earned a publication award from KHS....
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Friends with disabilities enjoy adaptive water sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Sunday, friends around Warren County with disabilities got to enjoy the Adaptive Water Sports River Party. Warren County Parks and Recreation and Bowling Green Parks and Recreation went all out to provide adaptive canoeing and kayaking for those with special needs in the community.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Pageant results from Russell County Fair

Saturday was pageant day at the Russell County Jaycees Fair. Naomi Meece, daughter of Mitchell and Nayeli Meece of Russell Springs – 0-6 girls. Roman Best, son of Hunter Best and Bailey Brown of Russell Springs – 6-12 boys. Tucker Bailey, son of Trevor Bailey and Haley Price...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Local residents start fundraiser for beloved little league umpire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man known as both a friend and longtime umpire to Bowling Green East Little League is getting support from the community after a health diagnosis. The little league team shared a message on their Facebook page, explaining that Will Ross was recently diagnosed with small cell carcinoma, an aggressive type of lung cancer.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP raffle tickets benefitting Trooper Island for sale in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police will be set up Tuesday, June 7 to sell raffle tickets. You can find KSP and the raffle prize, a 2022 Sierra 1500 Limited Denali, located at Walmart in Glasgow. The raffle proceeds will go to the Trooper Island Camp, a free...
GLASGOW, KY

