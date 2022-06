The first of six primetime Capitol riot hearings will begin Thursday night, and The New York Times has just shared some new details of the long-awaited event. For starters, a "significant portion" of Thursday's hearing will apparently focus on the far-right Proud Boys and their connection to the Capitol attack, the Times reports, per individuals familiar with the matter. The event will also reportedly include testimony from both documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was with the Proud Boys during the storming of the Capitol, and Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards. To keep things interesting, the panel of Jan. 6 investigators is even said to...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO