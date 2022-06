BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are now asking the public for help identifying suspects in a shooting that took place last month at City Hall Park. On May 23 at around 4 a.m., investigators say at least two shooters exchanged gunfire that left one person with a bullet wound to the head. That victim was sent straight to the UVM Medical Center and, at last check, police say that victim is recovering.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 9 HOURS AGO