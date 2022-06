It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Ask this week’s winner, Billy Horschel. The 35-year-old Floridian earned his seventh PGA Tour victory and his first of the year at the 2022 Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, with a four-stroke victory over Aaron Wise. Horschel made just four bogeys in his four rounds, including three in the final round and one in the first round.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO