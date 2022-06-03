ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

New London to consider first application for retail marijuana sales

By Greg Smith
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

New London — The city has received its first application for a recreational marijuana sales business.

The application by Andrew Simonow, doing business as 6 West Ave. LLC, will be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission at its June 16 meeting.

The application comes less than a month after the commission unanimously approved modifications to its zoning regulations, allowing and identifying where in the city various cannabis-related businesses can operate. It was a response to the state’s approval last year that allows retail sale of marijuana.

New London’s new regulations cover everything from retail marijuana sales and cultivation to delivery services and transporters. The regulations generally limit businesses to commercial and light industrial districts of the city. Retail marijuana sales also will be allowed in the central business district.

The regulations become effective on June 6.

Simonow’s application is for a special permit to operate a retail marijuana establishment off Colman Street, in a shipping plaza where Dollar General is located. The property, which is presently a large parking lot, has access to both Broad and Colman streets. The application states that the location is Colman Street and 436 Broad St.

It is the same location the commission approved the construction of a 3,000-square foot commercial building in 2018. That approval expires Aug. 16, 2023, city records show.

“This site is well designed to handle this use seeing that it has multiple entrances and exits onto Broad St. & Colman St. which are well designed to manage the traffic in and out of this retail shopping plaza,” the narrative to the application by 6 West Ave. LLC reads.

“Additionally, we have the advantage of being part of the retail plaza which includes a very large, shared parking lot that is currently underutilized and able to handle overflow parking, employee parking and traffic management without disturbing the public or neighboring businesses in the event there is a high initial demand.”

In addition to job creation, the city would get 3% of the dispensary’s revenue, according to the application.

A representative from 6 West Ave. LLC, with a mailing address in East Hampton, could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if the company has a pending license application with the state. Local approval for the retail cannabis establishment, which requires a special permit, is invalid without a state license.

As of June 3, the state has received more than 15,000 applications for a cannabis retailer license: 8,358 applications in a social equity lottery and another 7,245 in a general lottery. The state is using a lottery system, since it expects to issue just 12 total licenses for retail cannabis sales in the first application round. When those licenses will be issued is unclear.

Half of all retail cannabis licenses must go to social equity applicants, defined as “people living in communities disproportionately harmed by cannabis production.” These are areas — which include New London, Norwich and Windham in eastern Connecticut — with historically high conviction rates for drug-related offenses or with unemployment rates greater than 10%.

Two people spoke in favor of the Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of the new regulations.

Duane Tyree of New London thanked the commission for “being forward thinking, progressive and recognizing the community development opportunities from the legalization of cannabis.”

“What has been proposed is a good balance between public safety, economic and community development” and serves to provide opportunities for New London residents impacted by the war on drugs.

Keith Davis, who also spoke at the public hearing, said he was directly affected by the war on drugs.

“Legalization of cannabis in Connecticut is an opportunity to reverse the harms from the war on drugs, which in all reality was a war on Black and poor communities such as New London,” Davis said. “By legalizing its cultivation, production and sale, our community has an opportunity to assist those like myself with real opportunities for employment, business ownership and legacy building for our families.”

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
