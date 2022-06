Seth MacFarlane revealed some new details about that Ted prequel he's making right now. The series will live on Peacock after the project was announced by NBCUniversal a few years ago. Back then, the streamer was trying to line-up some titles for it's initial plays on the service. MacFarlane's beloved movie seemed like a sure thing. Clearly, the appetite for American Dad and Family Guy haven't gone away. So, full steam ahead for Ted on Peacock. However, when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, MacFarlane clarified that this series would not end up being the further adventures of John after the movie ended. Instead, we're headed back to 1993 to see how the bear worked his way up to the point that we meet him at near the beginning of the movie. Check out his description right here.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO