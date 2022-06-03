ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Maine increasing spending on apprenticeships to address workforce shortage

By Phil Hirschkorn
WMTW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced new spending for apprenticeships on Friday, a state program she and participants described as a way for job seekers to learn while they earn, while helping stabilize the workforce. The $12.3 million in grants to businesses, schools, and nonprofits comes...

www.wmtw.com

WMTW

USDA Undersecretary in Maine touts organic farming to mitigate climate change

BRUNSWICK, Maine — In a visit to Maine on Monday, the second-ranking official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture promoted incentives to assist small and mid-size farmers to adopt more climate-friendly techniques. Undersecretary Jenny Lester Moffitt encouraged farmers to consider a transition to organic farming. “We’re integrating climate into...
BRUNSWICK, ME
ngxchange.org

National culture wars come to Maine school districts

GRAY — About 50 people gathered in the fluorescent-lit basement of the Bible Believing Baptist Church late last month to hear a series of speakers warn about “the hyper-sexualization of school children” and “the left’s scorched-earth war against sacred sexuality.”. The chairman of the Gray...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

'We are asking for help': Portland asks Mills for shelter assistance

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday calling on Gov. Janet Mills to create a homelessness management task force in order to help the city deal with its shelter crisis. The resolution calls on the prospective task force to regionalize the administration of...
WMTW

Average for gas reaches $5 in Maine for the first time ever

PORTLAND, Maine — The statewide average for gas in Maine reached $5 per gallon Tuesday for the first time ever, according to AAA. A year ago, the average in Maine was $3.03. Prices topped $5 per gallon in 13 states and the District of Columbia Tuesday. Massachusetts was the only other state in New England at that threshold.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

New donor milk depot opens in Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is opening a breast milk donation center as the U.S. continues to deal with a baby formula shortage. The hospital said the breast milk center will open Monday in partnership with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast, a regional milk bank. It’s the first in the Bangor area.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Rare and Federally Endangered Bumble Bee May be in Maine

A very rare pollinator may be buzzing around Maine, and scientists are asking the public to report any sightings. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking Mainers to be on the lookout for a rare and endangered bee. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was last documented in Maine back in 2009. Since then, there's been no new sightings of the Federally Endangered bumble bee. The precious pollinator has a rusty-colored patch on the upper portion of its second abdominal segment.
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Governor announces $12.3M for apprenticeship programs

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) Fourteen organizations will receive $12.3 million in grants to expand apprentice programs, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday. The funding is expected to provide more than 3,000 Mainers with apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship opportunities, more than doubling the number of apprentices, the governor said. “These grants reflect the state’s...
LEWISTON, ME
mdislander.com

State of Maine: Money may not matter in governor’s race

If it’s all about money, Governor Janet Mills and Congressman Jared Golden have the edge in their respective races. In some cases, money will matter; in others, it may not. Money serves several purposes in a political campaign. It allows candidates to acquire the goods and services needed to get their name, bio and positions out to voters. Fashions have changed in campaign materials. Lawn signs are still in. Lapel buttons? Out. Television and radio advertising still happens (and happens and happens), but it is a nod to the dinosaurs among us. An online presence is now where the action is. Regardless of the medium, the message takes money.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apprenticeships#Economy#Politics State#Lewiston Adult Education#Navy#Bath Iron Works#The Maine Afl Cio
WMTW

Lawsuit over Maine’s public defender system to proceed

AUGUSTA, Maine — A lawsuit over the system that provides attorneys to those who can’t afford them is being allowed to proceed. The class-action lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine contends there’s a failure to train, supervise and adequately fund a system to ensure the constitutional right to effective counsel.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

18 more Mainers died with COVID, 557 new cases

Maine (WABI) - 18 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information from the Maine CDC. Thirteen of the 18 additional COVID-related deaths included were identified by vital records review, according to a spokesman for the Maine CDC. There are also 557 newly recorded cases of the virus...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline in Maine - for the fifth day in a row. The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down nine from Saturday. 19 people are in critical care, that’s down four from Saturday....
MAINE STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
wabi.tv

Maine now offering free community college for recent grads

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s plan to provide two years of free community college is going into effect. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to high...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine Police Say These are the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

Maine law enforcement agencies say these are the 100 deadliest days of summer on the state's roadways. According to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, a variety of factors combine to make the span of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the deadliest for driving. Obviously, one of the factors is the sharp increase in traffic with the arrival of tourists during the summer, most of whom are not familiar with the area. In addition, teens are out of school and working summer jobs, putting more young drivers on the roads. Those same teens will also spend part of the summer hanging out with friends and driving with others in their vehicles, causing potential distractions.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man launches fly rod company after father passes

YARMOUTH, Maine — When we lose a parent, it’s natural to step back and take stock of our own lives. It happened to Jeff Davis at an especially emotional time: he was returning to Maine after settling his father’s estate and thinking about how much his dad loved fly fishing. What happened on that trip changed the course of Davis’s life.
YARMOUTH, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Humane Society looking for fosters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s kitten season at the Bangor Humane Society and they may need your help. The shelter currently has an influx of kittens and they’re looking for people to help foster the kittens as well as other animals in the building. The humane society says...
BANGOR, ME
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME

