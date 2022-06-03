ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

5 victims whom escaped Texas inmate may have killed include 3 brothers, cousin, their grandfather

Cover picture for the articleAs investigators try to make sense of how escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez was able to slip past an intense three-week search, four children among the five people whom authorities believe were killed by the escapee have been identified as students of a school district outside of Houston. In...

PERSISTENCE PAYS OFF IN LCSO ARREST OF NEW JERSEY FELONY OFFENDER

It has been said that persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success. That certainly seemed to be the case when the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police teamed up and worked closely to arrest Fornice Gary Boatner in Liberty County for a Vehicular Homicide case being investigated in the state of New Jersey. This Texas and New Jersey joint investigation began on Saturday, May 28 when LCSO Deputy Joseph Pellegrino was contacted by the dispatcher’s office and advised of a case in which the Houston Police Department was tracking a 2007 silver Dodge Ram for the New Jersey State Police where the driver was being sought for Vehicular Homicide. Through information gained by the Houston Police Department, it was thought the wanted vehicle was at a location near CR 3314 In the north side of the county near Cleveland. Armed with this information, Deputy Pelliegrino along with Sgt. Kenneth Taylor made several runs in that vicinity but was unable to locate the Dodge Ram. Later, Houston Police Sgt. Kang, who was working the Houston end of this investigation for New Jersey contacted the LCSO dispatcher and advised the Dodge Ram was now thought to display paper dealer license plates and had obvious front end damage and a cracked windshield. Follow-up information indicated the truck was now at a residence on CR 3317A also in the Cleveland area. Both Dep. Pelliegrino and Sgt. Taylor then made a run on this new location and did, in fact, find the truck parked at this residence. Contact was made with the residents at this home who told Pelliegrino and Taylor the truck belonged to their son who was in the house and they had been told by their son, Fornice Boatner the front end damage to his truck had been caused by hitting a deer while in Memphis. The parents also said they had sent Boatner money just a few days ago to have the windshield to his truck replaced while in Memphis. While in the process of this interview with Boatner and his parents, Dep. Pellegrino was advised by the dispatcher that Boatner had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for a Hit and Run wreck that occurred in 2014. At this point, Boatner was placed under arrest without incident on the basis of the Harris County warrant whereupon Boatner refused to talk further to the deputies. Forice Gary Boatner, DOB 8/01/1990 was placed in the Liberty County Jail on the Harris County warrant and also held for the New Jersey State Police. This persistence and joint coordination between the LCSO Patrol Investigators and dispatchers, Houston Police Department Detective, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police resulted in a felony offender being taken off the streets within a matter of two days. Details of the New Jersey Vehicular Homicide case are not available but will be followed up by that agency.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Men on 4-wheelers discover bodies of missing couple near Houston

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators believe two bodies found in New Caney are those of a missing couple. Montgomery County officials said two men were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.
NEW CANEY, TX
Houston, TX
News Channel 25

Murder & attempted suicide takes place at Texas Walmart

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities reported early Saturday morning a murder/attempted suicide took place in the parking lot of a store involving a couple. Walmart at 13003 State Hwy 249 was the scene of the deadly incident. The female was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
internewscast.com

Grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped Texas inmate are identified

The Texas family killed by an escaped inmate was identified as a 66-year-old man and his four grandchildren, authorities said. During a news conference Friday, Crime Stoppers of Houston identified the victims as Mark Collins, 66; Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11. Andy...
TEXAS STATE
UPDATE ON FIREFIGHTERS INJURED IN I-45 FATAL CRASH

LEON COUNTY – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 45 at the 157-mile post. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on June 6, at approximately 3:20 p.m., a 2021 Toyota passenger car and a 2021 Chevrolet pickup were stopped on the improved northbound shoulder due to a minor crash. Emergency personnel was on the scene with red and blue lights activated.
LEON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Brief history of Texas inmates who have escaped TDCJ custody

Houston, TX. – Prison breaks are not just the stuff Hollywood writes movies about. While escaping the confines of a high-security facility is extremely difficult, it does happen. In Texas, there have been quite a few notable escapes over the past few decades that have made big headlines. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father abandons baby in northwest Harris County parking lot in 97-degree heat, authorities say

HOUSTON – An 11-month-old baby is safe after the infant’s father left the child in the heat Sunday in a parking lot in northwest Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release that deputies were called to do a welfare check on the child in the 10900 block of FM 1960 West. Authorities noted that the baby was sitting there, alone in a stroller, in the 97-degree heat and sun for more than 20 minutes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
PORTER FIRE ASSISTS HOUSTON ON KINGWOOD HOUSE FIRE

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of Chestnut Ridge in Kingwood just after 8 p.m. Sunday within five minutes to find smoke and fire coming from what appeared to be a vacant house. They forced entry and extinguished a fire in the kitchen area. A firefighter was transported to the hospital for dizziness. The power and gas company were notified to control the utilities and HFD Arson investigators were requested to determine the cause of the fire. Crews from Stations 101, 15, 102, 103, 104, and the Porter Fire Department responded to this incident. The home valued at $225,000 suffered $10,000 in damages.
PORTER, TX

