AMHERST, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police in Amherst, Erie County said a fire at a pro-life medical office on Tuesday morning is being investigated as arson. Firefighters responded to flames at CompassCare in the Buffalo area after alarms went off. CompassCare said the fire was part of intentional destruction to their facility. They said the facility's windows were broken at the reception room and nurses’ office and graffiti on the building wrote: “Jane Was Here.”

AMHERST, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO