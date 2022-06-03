ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic edges Kuemper in Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball Game

By Tom Robinson
 3 days ago

(Atlantic) Claire Pellett scored from second base on a throwing error in the bottom of the 7th inning to give Atlantic a 5-4 win over Kuemper, Catholic at Atlantic, on Friday afternoon.

Pellett drilled a two-out single, stole second, and scored on Zoey Kirchhoff’s ground ball resulting in an overthrow at first base. Riley Wood picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore threw seven complete innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, struck out seven, and walked two.

Kuemper jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning with four runs on five hits. Melinda Schaefer, Jordan Schwabe, and Kenzie Schon smacked singles, Kenadee Loew’s single drove in a run, and Alexis Diercksen laced a three-RBI double to put the visitors up 4-0.

The Trojans countered with four runs on two hits on their side of the first inning. Kirchhoff led off the inning with a base hit, Ava Rush reached base on an error, Maddie Huddleson drew a one-out walk, and Riley Wood rocked a three RBI double to bring the Trojans within a run. Lila Wiederstein’s Sac Fly tied the game at 4-4.

Chloe Venteicher pitched four innings for Kuemper, and Camryn Venner stepped in the circle in the fifth inning and finished out the contest.

Atlantic scored five runs on five hits. Kuemper plated four runs on seven hits.

Atlantic extends its record to 5-2 and 4-0 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Kuemper falls to 4-5.

Monday, June 6th-Area Softball Stats

Jordan Heese and Ellie Ineson doubled in Harlan’s two run 6th inning. Tianna Kasperbauer singled and scored in the inning while Ella Plagman walked and scored in the frame. The Tigers were headlined by Abby Gohlinghorst’s grand slam. Whitney Pennock was 2/3 with a double and three RBI. Karly Millikan connected on a two run double. Brenna Rossell pitched the win with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed.
Creston Takes Two from Atlantic in Softball Doubleheader

(Creston) Creston’s big first inning in game one and power hitting in game two led to a 14-4 and a 7-4 sweep over Atlantic in a doubleheader softball game on Monday night. Eleven Creston hitters stepped to the plate in the first inning, piling eight runs on seven hits. Five of the first six hitters in the Panthers lineup drilled base knocks. Jersey Foote Smacked two doubles in the same inning, and Gracie Hagle laced a single and a double to lead the charge.
CAM baseball riding six game win streak

(Anita) CAM baseball will come your way on KSOM Wednesday evening. The Cougars entered the week on a six game win streak. During that span coach Dan Daugherty’s team outscored their opponents 85-7. “We started off a little bit slow with track and golf and then the second week the weather kind of hit us, so we only played three games the first two weeks. This last week we had six games and we saw a lot of pitches, got good reps, and started barreling up the ball. That was good to see because we struggled early, but we put it together last week. Hopefully we can continue that the rest of the season.”
CAM softball capitalizing on experience

(Anita) The CAM softball team has a veteran group and the experience is paying off. A win over Class 1A 15th rated Griswold was a highlight of the Cougar’s 6-3 start. Coach Larry Hunt comments on the keys to success. “I think defensively we have been pretty solid all the way around. We had a little bit of a let up the second game after the Griswold game on Saturday, but overall we have played very good defense and that has kept us in ballgames as we work to get our hitting consistent.”
Howard Weitl Obituary

Howard Bernard Weitl, the son of Alfred and Ella (Riesberg) Weitl, was born January 16, 1943, in Carroll, Iowa and died May 31, 2022, at his home in rural Audubon, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 79 years, 4 months, and 15 days. Howard was baptized...
AUDUBON, IA
Atlantic First Responders Golf Tournament to benefit Drone program

(Atlantic) The Atlantic First Responders Golf Tournament is set for July 9th at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. The Golf Tournament begins at 9:00 a.m. Cost is $120 per team and $55 for cart rental. There will be hole prizes, awards, and a free-will donation lunch. For more information, contact Devin Hogue at 712-249-3263 or Paul Wood at 712-340-3538.
Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports 10 arrests and two citations between May 28th and June 5th. Taimichy Ichin, 42, of Atlantic, was arrested June 5th for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st. Cathy Vasser, 40, of Moncks, North Carolina, was arrested June 5th for Operating While Under the Influence 1st. TK...
Staff moving back into Atlantic Middle School This Week

(Atlantic) The staff will start moving from the Achievement Center and High School back to the Atlantic Middle School on June 8 and 9. The July 27 fire at the Middle School forced students and staff to relocate to makeshift classrooms this past school year while construction crews reconstructed the water-damaged building.
Frances Nelson Obituary

Frances Ellen Nelson, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, Iowa. Frances is survived by her husband, Robert L. Nelson of Atlantic. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in...
