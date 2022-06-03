Atlantic edges Kuemper in Hawkeye Ten Conference Softball Game

(Atlantic) Claire Pellett scored from second base on a throwing error in the bottom of the 7th inning to give Atlantic a 5-4 win over Kuemper, Catholic at Atlantic, on Friday afternoon.

Pellett drilled a two-out single, stole second, and scored on Zoey Kirchhoff’s ground ball resulting in an overthrow at first base. Riley Wood picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore threw seven complete innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, struck out seven, and walked two.

Kuemper jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning with four runs on five hits. Melinda Schaefer, Jordan Schwabe, and Kenzie Schon smacked singles, Kenadee Loew’s single drove in a run, and Alexis Diercksen laced a three-RBI double to put the visitors up 4-0.

The Trojans countered with four runs on two hits on their side of the first inning. Kirchhoff led off the inning with a base hit, Ava Rush reached base on an error, Maddie Huddleson drew a one-out walk, and Riley Wood rocked a three RBI double to bring the Trojans within a run. Lila Wiederstein’s Sac Fly tied the game at 4-4.

Chloe Venteicher pitched four innings for Kuemper, and Camryn Venner stepped in the circle in the fifth inning and finished out the contest.

Atlantic scored five runs on five hits. Kuemper plated four runs on seven hits.

Atlantic extends its record to 5-2 and 4-0 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Kuemper falls to 4-5.