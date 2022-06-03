ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plenty of Clemson love from this ESPN NFL draft analyst

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

This NFL draft analyst is high on multiple Clemson players as prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

This week, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his 2023 Big Board and position rankings (subscription required), unveiling who he sees as the top 25 overall prospects in next year’s draft class and ranking the top players at every position.

Kiper has three Clemson standouts ranked as top-25 overall prospects, with Clemson junior defensive tackle Bryan Bresee the highest on Kiper’s Big Board at No. 6.

“Bresee, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2020, tore his left ACL in September and played in just four games, but I was impressed with his tape,” Kiper wrote. “He locates the ball really well and explodes into the backfield at the snap to disrupt throwing lanes and find ball carriers. He’s aggressive and hustles on every snap. He can be a major force inside at the next level. This is an extremely talented group of defenders at the top, but don’t count out Bresee as a potential top-three pick.”

Clemson junior defensive end Myles Murphy, meanwhile, is ranked No. 17 on Kiper’s Big Board.

“Murphy has 11 sacks and four forced fumbles in two seasons for the Tigers, showing off his ability to get after quarterbacks off the edge,” Kiper wrote. “He has a quick burst out of his stance and can close quickly off the corner. Murphy also plays the run pretty well; he’s a solid all-around player. Clemson also moved him inside at times, so that versatility will help his stock. He could rise if he finishes at the quarterback more in 2022.”

Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson also cracked Kiper’s top 25, checking in at No. 25.

“Simpson is the third Clemson front-seven prospect in this top 25,” Kiper wrote. “He had some impressive 2021 tape, showing explosion at the snap and range when he needs to track a ball carrier. He had 12.5 total tackles for loss. He could be an off-ball linebacker or play as a traditional 3-4 outside linebacker. Simpson has some power as a pass-rusher too.”

Clemson senior Tyler Davis also appeared on Kiper’s Big Board, with Kiper ranking him as the No. 10 defensive tackle in the 2023 draft class.

Kiper ranks Bresee No. 2 among defensive tackles and Murphy as the second-best defensive end in the 2023 class, while Simpson is ranked as the No. 3 linebacker in the class by Kiper.

