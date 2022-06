(Council Bluffs) Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Council Bluffs this (Tuesday) morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says at approximately 10:00 am, officers were checking the area around the Bomgaars store (2803 E Kanesville Blvd) for a stolen Grey Hyundai Santa Fe. Officers spotted the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on E Kanesville. A Council Bluffs Police Officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but broke off the attempt when the vehicle fled driving erratically. The vehicle went off road and onto a dirt road towards the Iowa Western Community College Campus.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO