NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to fairly warm temperatures with clearer skies for southern New Mexico, while the north is seeing more clouds with some relatively cool temps. But everyone will see hotter afternoon temps compared to Saturday as highs soar into the lower 90s for Albuquerque and lower 100s for Roswell. It’ll be a great afternoon to stay cool by the pool. We’ll contend with stronger wind gusts 30-40 mph once again for the northern mountains. This will have a downsloping effect on our temperatures for the valleys. A backdoor cold front will swing through the northeast later tonight which will help set the scene for increasing moisture east. Several more are on the way this week raising the chances for scattered afternoon storms Tuesday through Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO