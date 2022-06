Critics have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Supporters call it the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”. House Bill 755, a proposal that would ban elementary schools from teaching K-3 students about gender identity or sexuality, passed the North Carolina Senate in a 28-18 vote on Wednesday. The proposal would also require schools to disclose information to parents involving changes to a student’s name or pronouns, and parents would be notified of any observed changes to a child’s “mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO