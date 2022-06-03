ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Death Notices: June 4, 2022

Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• DEBBIE JEAN SEWARD, 67, Centralia, died May 31 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • GRACE MAAIKE ANDREE, 94, Centralia, died June 1 at her residence. Arrangements are...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Richard Rawson Melhart: 1941-2022

"Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all." Richard “Dick” Melhart of Vancouver, Washington, passed away May 21, 2022 at the age of 80 from complications with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in San Jose, California and was the only child to Raymond and Rosemary Melhart. He grew up in Chehalis, Washington and graduated from W.F. West High School in 1960. He then joined the United States Navy for three years before attending and graduating from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training/sports medicine in 1967.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Darlene Binion: 1953-2022

Darlene (Kricket) Joan Binion passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 68. She was born on Sept. 10, 1953 in Centralia, Washington. She spent most of her life living in Lewis County, graduating from Onalaska High School. Darlene has had several jobs...
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pe Ell, WA
City
Port Angeles, WA
City
Rochester, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Centralia, WA
Obituaries
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
City
Centralia, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Outfitters to Host Canning Seminars June 25

Chehalis Outfitters, formerly known as Sunbirds, will be hosting a hot water canning seminar on June 25. Two sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The seminar is “for anyone who wants to learn how to can,” said Kelli Erb, who works as the administrative assistant for Chehalis Outfitters. “It’ll be good for the experienced and the newbies.”
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Peter
Chronicle

Chehalis’ Calkins Qualifies for U.S. Open

A Chehalis product will soon be teeing off with the top golfers in the world. Brady Calkins, a 2013 W.F. West High School graduate, qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday evening by tying for first at the Bend, Oregon, qualifier at Pronghorn Resort. “It’s a dream come true,” Calkins...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Winlock Area Fire District Hosts Practice Burn

Lewis County Fire District 15 (LCFD15) in Winlock, along with neighboring agencies, conducted a practice burn in the 100 block of North Military Road Saturday. “LCFD15 would like to say thank you to Exeter for the donation of the house for the training,” the district wrote Saturday. “Crews were able to train in a controlled environment while getting real life experience in live fire conditions. Approximately 28 firefighters were on hand for today’s event from various neighboring agencies.”
WINLOCK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Chronicle

Finding Hope, Even in the Waiting: New St. John's Lutheran Pastor Strives to Stay Ahead of the Curve

There may be no better description of the era in which Rev. Jim Odden came to St. John’s Lutheran, nor his attitude toward it, than what is inked directly onto his skin. Pastor Jim, as he prefers to be called, has a tattoo on his knuckles spelling out the Hebrew word Yakhal. Simply put, it means hope. In a larger sense, it is the type of hope that urges us to both wait for and to look for the object of our hope.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Woman Killed by Stray Bullet in Spanaway Was Mother of Nine, Also Helped Raise Five Sisters

Angelina Palmer's only crime on her 39th birthday last month was being in the wrong place at the wrong time, her younger brother says. Sheriff's deputies say Palmer, who has nine children and 11 siblings, was struck by a stray bullet from a confrontation she had no part in as she was leaving the 7-Eleven near 174th Street East and Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway on May 26. Another bullet fired from a car toward another vehicle struck a third car parked at a gas station pump but did not injure anyone.
SPANAWAY, WA
Chronicle

Beaver Relocation Underway in Gifford Pinchot National Forest

RANDLE — An overcast sky and the off-and-on splatter of raindrops couldn't dim the enthusiasm of wildlife biologists John Jakubowski and Erik White on Thursday as they ventured into the Woods Creek Watchable Wildlife Area to look for signs of beaver living along the creek. Jakubowski works for the...
RANDLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy