Death Notices: June 4, 2022

• DEBBIE JEAN SEWARD, 67, Centralia, died May 31 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • GRACE MAAIKE ANDREE, 94, Centralia, died June 1 at her residence.
"Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to all." Richard “Dick” Melhart of Vancouver, Washington, passed away May 21, 2022 at the age of 80 from complications with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in San Jose, California and was the only child to Raymond and Rosemary Melhart. He grew up in Chehalis, Washington and graduated from W.F. West High School in 1960. He then joined the United States Navy for three years before attending and graduating from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training/sports medicine in 1967.
As if polar plunging into frigid Mayfield Lake with the Lewis County Icicle Brigade wasn’t enough, I decided to once again punish my body for a great cause; the Lewis County Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics. I hope you or your business will join me by raising money and awareness for our local athletes.
Schools in the Chehalis School District were in a modified lockdown for several hours Tuesday morning after a “threatening post” was sent to a W.F. West High School student on social media. “This morning, we became aware of a possible threat reported by a student. We placed our...
Darlene (Kricket) Joan Binion passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 68. She was born on Sept. 10, 1953 in Centralia, Washington. She spent most of her life living in Lewis County, graduating from Onalaska High School. Darlene has had several jobs...
As I sat in a pew at Westminster Presbyterian Church for a funeral Saturday, I reflected on the season of loss experienced lately with COVID-19 deaths, fractured relationships, mass shootings of innocents shopping at stores or sitting in classrooms and the deaths of friends. “I always knew losing my mom...
The top 25 seniors from Centralia High School and W.F. West High School, as well as scholarship recipients from Adna High School, gathered alongside family and community members at Jester's Auto Museum & Event Center on Monday for a celebration of their accomplishments and to share their future plans. The...
Chehalis Outfitters, formerly known as Sunbirds, will be hosting a hot water canning seminar on June 25. Two sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The seminar is “for anyone who wants to learn how to can,” said Kelli Erb, who works as the administrative assistant for Chehalis Outfitters. “It’ll be good for the experienced and the newbies.”
A bus route between Cowlitz County and Lewis County may launch later this summer. A partnership being worked out between the local RiverCities Transit and Twin Transit, based in Centralia and Chehalis, would fill one of the final gaps for public transit along the entirety of Washington’s Interstate 5 corridor.
After the death of Lewis County Commissioner Gary Stamper last September, the county Republican Precinct Committee Officers sent three nominees for the remaining commissioners to choose from. Of the three, Lee Grose — a Packwood resident who had previously held the seat — was chosen to serve the final year...
A Chehalis product will soon be teeing off with the top golfers in the world. Brady Calkins, a 2013 W.F. West High School graduate, qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday evening by tying for first at the Bend, Oregon, qualifier at Pronghorn Resort. “It’s a dream come true,” Calkins...
Though the 2021 season was his first and only season playing football, Oakville’s Derek Ruymann was already having a big impact. Just four games into the season, Acorns coach Cody Barnett approached Ruymann after the game and told him that he could play college football if he wanted to.
Lewis County Fire District 15 (LCFD15) in Winlock, along with neighboring agencies, conducted a practice burn in the 100 block of North Military Road Saturday. “LCFD15 would like to say thank you to Exeter for the donation of the house for the training,” the district wrote Saturday. “Crews were able to train in a controlled environment while getting real life experience in live fire conditions. Approximately 28 firefighters were on hand for today’s event from various neighboring agencies.”
An Auburn-area man and prominent member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, already indicted as a leader of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, faces a new charge of seditious conspiracy among other allegations in the deadly insurrection. Ethan Nordean, 31, was among five Proud Boys leaders named...
There may be no better description of the era in which Rev. Jim Odden came to St. John’s Lutheran, nor his attitude toward it, than what is inked directly onto his skin. Pastor Jim, as he prefers to be called, has a tattoo on his knuckles spelling out the Hebrew word Yakhal. Simply put, it means hope. In a larger sense, it is the type of hope that urges us to both wait for and to look for the object of our hope.
A Pierce County judge Monday issued an anti-harassment order against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, requiring him to stay 1,000 feet from a Black newspaper carrier for one year, citing continued incidents of "unlawful harassment." The ruling came in a virtual hearing on whether to extend a temporary anti-harassment order...
Angelina Palmer's only crime on her 39th birthday last month was being in the wrong place at the wrong time, her younger brother says. Sheriff's deputies say Palmer, who has nine children and 11 siblings, was struck by a stray bullet from a confrontation she had no part in as she was leaving the 7-Eleven near 174th Street East and Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway on May 26. Another bullet fired from a car toward another vehicle struck a third car parked at a gas station pump but did not injure anyone.
An Auburn couple was sentenced to prison and ordered to repay more than $30 million each in restitution on Monday in federal court for operating a Ponzi-like scheme through the now-bankrupt Northwest Territorial Mint in Federal Way. The former president of the mint, Bernard Ross Hansen, 61, was sentenced to...
RANDLE — An overcast sky and the off-and-on splatter of raindrops couldn't dim the enthusiasm of wildlife biologists John Jakubowski and Erik White on Thursday as they ventured into the Woods Creek Watchable Wildlife Area to look for signs of beaver living along the creek. Jakubowski works for the...
A Washington State Patrol trooper responding to a collision in Pierce County early Sunday was then hit by a driver suspected of driving under the influence. The 25-year-old trooper was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup with a leg injury, Trooper John Dattilo said Sunday. About 3:15 a.m., the...
Western Washington residents wishing for some dry and warm weather: Get ready to make the most of Tuesday. Though there could be some fog in the morning and clouds in the afternoon, most of Tuesday will be sunny, dry and warm with a forecast high of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Seattle.
