OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Gritty, unseeded Texas fought off elimination twice in one day to earn a shot at a national championship. Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game -- this one sparking a rally from a five-run deficit -- and Texas stunned No. 7 seed Oklahoma State 6-5 on Monday night to advance to the Women's College World Series finals.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO