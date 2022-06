Click here to read the full article. If living high above the treetops is your sort of thing, the new St. Regis Residences Miami might be exactly what you’re looking for. The project, which consists of two towers, the Astor and the William, features penthouses and sky villas perfect for those seeking literal high-end accommodations. And Robb Report has been given an exclusive first look at the new renderings for the premium residences. Although 183 units total are up for sale in the 46-story William tower, which should be completed in 2026, the penthouses and sky villas are the true showstoppers....

MIAMI, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO