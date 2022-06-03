ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in Wayland Township crash

By Corinne Moore
 3 days ago

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Wayland Township.

Around 3:45 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Patterson Road and 136th Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

A responding deputy attempted life-saving measures but the motorcyclist died, the sheriff’s office said. Their name has not been released.

Deputies said that evidence at the scene shows that the southbound SUV turned eastbound in front of the northbound motorcycle.

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

The crash remains under investigation.

