SANDAG gets $8 million to replace railroad trestle

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Two Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains at the Santa Fe Depot in San Diego on Sept. 16, 2021. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The San Diego Association of Governments will receive up to $8 million from the Federal Railroad Administration to replace a wooden bridge built in 1917 with a concrete structure wide enough to accommodate a second set of tracks.

The new bridge at Rose Canyon near Sorrento Valley is part of ongoing efforts to improve and double-track the coastal railroad corridor from San Luis Obispo through Los Angeles to San Diego, one of the busiest rail routes in the United States.

"Improving the safety, capacity, and reliability of the LOSSAN rail corridor is a top priority for SANDAG,” said Sharon Humphreys, SANDAG's director of engineering and construction, by email on Friday, adding that the agency is "thrilled" to get the funding. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023.

About three-quarters of the 60-mile route in San Diego County has been double-tracked so far, according to SANDAG.

"Americans deserve a world-class rail system that allows people and goods to get where they need to go more quickly and affordably, while reducing traffic and pollution on our roads," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release from the federal agency.

"We're proud to award these grants to improve passenger rail for riders and strengthen the freight rail that underpins our supply chains and makes our economy work," he said.

SANDAG and North County Transit District, which operates the Coaster commuter train on the route, will provide a 42 percent match with the grant.

"The project is expected to maintain safe conditions along the frequently used railway and continue its economic vitality," states the news release. "This corridor sees significant daily train traffic for intercity, freight and commuter services."

The San Diego money is part of $46.4 million for California railroad projects announced Thursday by the Biden administration.

Other California recipients included the Alameda County Rail Safety Enhancement Program, which received up to $25 million for safety improvements at 28 at-grade crossings and two trespassing sites. Alameda County ranked fourth in the United States for rail pedestrian fatalities in 2019.

San Jose received up to $7.5 million for preliminary engineering and environmental review for grade separations at three busy, high-fatality crossings. The city also received $1.2 million to install a "queue cutter" traffic signal in another location that will turn red when sensors detect vehicle queues approaching as a train gets near the crossing.

The grant money also included $4.7 million to San Jose State University to establish a Climate Change and Extreme Events Training and Research program.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

