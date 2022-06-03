ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Body found in water north of Oceanside Pier

By Teri Figueroa
 3 days ago

A passerby found a body in the shoreline water a couple blocks north of the Oceanside Pier on Thursday night, a police official said.

A man walking his dog on the beach spotted the body in the surf about 9:47 p.m., Oceanside police Lt. Scott Garrett said.

The body — a female — was pulled from the water, and rescuers attempted life-saving measures, but she was dead, the officer said.

The woman was found wearing a bra and pants. She did not have identification, he said. The Medical Examiner's office took custody of the body and will try to determine how and when she died, the officer said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

