Cabazon, CA

13 Injured Greyhound Bus Crash Near Cabazon

nbcpalmsprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANNING (CNS) – A Greyhound bus crash today on the 10 Freeway near the. Cabazon outlet mall sent 13 people to hospitals with various levels of. injuries, none life-threatening. The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix when it crashed....

nbcpalmsprings.com

