13 Injured Greyhound Bus Crash Near Cabazon

An OnTrac delivery driver faces charges of grand theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.Deputies responded to a home in the 9700 block of Calabash Avenue in Fontana on Friday to check into a report of theft, where they spoke to 61-year-old Juan Cardenas, authorities said. Cardenas, an employee with OnTrac, was suspected of stealing packages in the course of his work.At the home, deputies discovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise. Some packages were unopened, while others were still in their shipping boxes with customer addresses on them. The stolen merchandise ranged from electronics like...

FONTANA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO