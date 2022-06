BOSTON - Where is the Massachusetts Democratic party headed? That's what WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller wanted to learn from party chairman Gus Bickford as Democrats nominated their candidates for statewide office this weekend.Bickford and Keller discussed the 15% convention delegate threshold needed to get on the primary ballot, and the charge that the party is anti-business based on opposition to a ballot initiative that would give gig workers like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers the classification of an independent contractor."It's a pro-worker stance," Bickford said. "We want them to have independence of being able to drive when they want,...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO