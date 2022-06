CORVALLIS — The conversation was quick and to the point. The Oregon State baseball team’s season was on the brink, so there was no need for an extensive conversation. Cooper Hjerpe strolled into the Beavers clubhouse, eyed coach Mitch Canham, and before a do-or-die matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores, he declared himself fit to pitch.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO