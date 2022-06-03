ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

AG candidate Matt Deperno breaks down his priorities

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax7kd_0fzw8dUt00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The race for Michigan attorney general is on.

This week, The Rundown caught up with Republican Matthew Deperno who’s running against current Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Deperno cited education and mental health as his top priorities, alongside defending police accused of misconduct.

To see his full interview, check out the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims accusing Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police of illegally blocking his investigation. The lawsuit alleges that the state is investigating his office and has interviewed one of his deputies under subpoena.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Senate leader Shirkey facing campaign finance investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey is being accused of collecting campaign contributions for one cause, but then funneling those dollars into other organizations.   The Secretary of State’s office has referred this matter to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, while a spokesperson for Shirkey has denied any wrong doing. In May […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Sports
WLNS

Gov. Whitmer was on Wisconsin gunman’s list

A gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at a Wisconsin home had a list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Whitmer’s office and a law enforcement source said Saturday. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, who has not been charged, is suspected of killing […]
NEW LISBON, WI
WLNS

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer died Tuesday in a hospital, a state official said. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon on Friday before shooting himself, authorities […]
NEW LISBON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ag#Republican#Democratic#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

All Jackson County Jail mail must be sent to Florida

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – All mail meant for Jackson County Jail inmates must now be sent to a processing center in Florida. All mail will be scanned by a contracted company called MailGuard in Florida. Mail can then be viewed by inmates on kiosks and tablets, instead of being physically sent to them. Incoming mail […]
FLORIDA STATE
WLNS

Holt Public Schools holds meeting on discipline policy

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Public School administrators, including the superintendent and an assistant to the school board, invited the Rams community for an online discussion to address their worries Monday night. The meeting comes weeks after a fight caught on camera sent a student to the hospital. One mom echoed some of the concerns […]
HOLT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WLNS

Parenting Connection: 6 summertime strategies to lessen parental stress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians. Today’s topic: 6 summertime strategies to lessen parental stress. This is the...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy