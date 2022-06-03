AG candidate Matt Deperno breaks down his priorities
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The race for Michigan attorney general is on.
This week, The Rundown caught up with Republican Matthew Deperno who’s running against current Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Deperno cited education and mental health as his top priorities, alongside defending police accused of misconduct.
To see his full interview, check out the video player above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0