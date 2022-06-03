Biden admin cancels student debt for over 500k people
WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – The Biden administration is wiping out student debt for more than half a million people who went to Corinthians Colleges.
The for-profit school filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2015.
Corinthian Colleges has been accused of illegal recruiting tactics and other predatory behavior.
This week The Capital Rundown caught up with the domestic policy advisor to the vice president who breaks it all down for us.
We also asked her what this means for other student loans.
