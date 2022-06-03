ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Biden admin cancels student debt for over 500k people

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lkkt_0fzw8Zur00

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – The Biden administration is wiping out student debt for more than half a million people who went to Corinthians Colleges.

The for-profit school filed for bankruptcy and closed in 2015.

Corinthian Colleges has been accused of illegal recruiting tactics and other predatory behavior.
This week The Capital Rundown caught up with the domestic policy advisor to the vice president who breaks it all down for us.

We also asked her what this means for other student loans.

Check out her thoughts in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Biden’s invisible debt-forgiveness policy

THE BRIGHT SIDE OF INFLATION — Everyone hates inflation. The runaway price hikes of the last several months — to four-decade highs of over 8 percent — torpedoed Americans’ feelings about the economy and crushed President Joe Biden’s poll numbers. Numbers this high are brutal...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Analysis of Hunter Biden's hard drive shows he, his firm took in about $11 million from 2013 to 2018, spent it fast

From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud, according to an NBC News analysis of a copy of Biden’s hard drive and iCloud account and documents released by Republicans on two Senate committees.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#College#Corinthians Colleges#Corinthian Colleges#Wlns 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Biden is sleepwalking into a summer energy crisis

For a president whose chief of staff reportedly begins each morning by checking the average price of gasoline , Joe Biden's administration is awfully dismissive of warning signs that the nation’s electrical grid can't handle the summer heat. Last month, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a nonprofit electrical...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLNS

All Jackson County Jail mail must be sent to Florida

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – All mail meant for Jackson County Jail inmates must now be sent to a processing center in Florida. All mail will be scanned by a contracted company called MailGuard in Florida. Mail can then be viewed by inmates on kiosks and tablets, instead of being physically sent to them. Incoming mail […]
FLORIDA STATE
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy