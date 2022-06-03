ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

2 teens rescued from Stones River after kayak overturns

WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers were rescued from the Stones River by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Swiftwater Rescue team Friday after their kayak overturned in the fast-moving water.

MFRD officials the 18-year-olds, a male and female, reportedly met trouble on the river after launching their kayak at the Searcy Street Greenway Trailhead when they hit a fast-moving rapid.

The teens were holding onto trees and wearing life vests when firefighters spotted them near the Bark Dog Park on the College Street side of the river.

Two other kayakers reportedly helped the teens before rescue crews arrived.

The rapid water forced rescuers downriver to the Thompson Lane Trailhead, where they were able to get the kayakers out of the water and into a waiting ambulance, according to Larry Flowers, Murfreesboro Police spokesperson.

The two teens were checked over by medics and are doing fine.

Two 18-year-olds were rescued from the Stones River in Murfreesboro when their kayak overturned due to rapid-moving water. (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

Fire officials said the recent rainy days caused the River to rise, making it more dangerous.

“It only takes a little rain to make rapid currents in this river,” said MFRD Capt. Wesley Slager. “If the water is too swift, it can be dangerous for kayakers. Our swiftwater rescue teams did an outstanding job saving the teenagers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

