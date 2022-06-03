ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

'Didn't they watch the movie!?' — What can pop culture teach us about science?

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cG0xh_0fzw8P5b00

(WWJ) - Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and a certain idea or interesting fact stuck with you?

We learned the sky can go green when severe weather threatens tornados from 1996's blockbuster hit Twister.

We saw how time travel in an old DeLorean might just mean we get erased from our present lives in Back to the Future.

We learned you shouldn't wet your hair for at least one day after getting a perm at the risk of deactivating the ammonium thioglycolate from Legally Blonde.

And you really, really shouldn't clone dinosaur DNA from a piece of fossilized amber and create an amusement park.

All of these and more, even though some are true and some are crazily farfetched, impact our lives as some ideas become closer and closer to reality because of science.

It begs the question: how really out there are these ideas we see in movies?

"Now there are scientists who are taking taking DNA and cloning mammoths, which is an extinct animal," Lucy Hale, the Chief Business Officer for the Michigan Science Center, said.

"Did they not see the movie?" exclaimed WWJ's Zack Clark.

"I know!" Hale said.

All of those fun and interesting technology facts and science "what-ifs" take the stage all their own in the new POPnology exhibit at the Michigan Science Center in Midtown Detroit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7p22_0fzw8P5b00
Photo credit WWJ's Annie Annie Scaramuzzino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lehv4_0fzw8P5b00
Photo credit WWJ's Annie Scaramuzzino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVHDC_0fzw8P5b00
Photo credit WWj's Annie Scaramuzzino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvV1h_0fzw8P5b00
Photo credit WWJ's Annie Scaramuzzino
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yLfE_0fzw8P5b00
Photo credit WWJ's Terrance Vails

In a new Daily J, Clark discovers how movies and television have influenced the technology we use in our every day lives.

To stay in the loop with all the hottest things happening around Metro Detroit this summer by subscribing to WWJ’s weekly Don’t Miss List newsletter.

Every Thursday at 12pm, find out about Metro Detroit’s top weekend events, plus a rundown on which games to watch, a special playlist, cocktail recipe and more!

Subscribe to receive the Don’t Miss List newsletter here .

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Love Eerie Finds? Viral Tiktok Reveals 1840s Michigan Graveyard

Tiktok has become a surprising resource for discovering new and sometimes forgotten things about the state of Michigan. Recently, a video from a Detroit area paranormal Tiktok account, @detroitparadpx, shows a somewhat eerie discovery...an abandoned cemetery from the 1840s. The cemetery, located in Dexter, MI, is identified as Scio Cemetery....
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Queen’s “I’m in the love with my car” has a whole new meaning

There are A LOT of people in Detroit who love their car…but not like this:. The Daily Record says an Arkansas man, who only wants to be identified by his first name of Nathaniel, is going viral again because he is in love with his 1998 Chevy Monte Carlo. He says their favorite song is ”Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon. “I’m in a serious relationship with my car. It was love at first sight. His body and his interior and everything just together seemed to fit. I felt an instant connection. I don’t know why I feel the way I do, but I just know I absolutely love Chase. We always have a good time together. I like to lean over his fender and across his hood and do little things like that and kind of press up against him and rub against him like that. If everybody found out I’d be worried that it may affect my job but I love him to death, I wouldn’t trade him for the world.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Video of Drake buying women shots in Detroit goes viral

DETROIT - Video has gone viral showing one of the biggest music artists on the planet buying a couple of women some shots at a Detroit restaurant. The Canadian rapper/actor is seen in a video posted on Instagram a few days ago by Brittney Keara. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up having shots with Drake. He was so cool and polite,” she wrote in her Instagram post.
blavity.com

A Detroit Woman Goes Viral After Casually Taking Shots With Drake At A Bar

A Detroit woman was cool as a cucumber when she ran into Drake at a bar and proceeded to strike up a conversation with the rapper while taking shots. Brittney Keara recorded her unforgettable moment and posted the video on Instagram. “Went to Joe Muer for happy hour ended up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Hale
Detroit News

Dumas: In Detroit, those who know don't tell

Every questionable issue or accusation that emerges from the Duggan administration comes with a flood of conversations and comments shared quietly and in confidence. Those who have an opinion opt to share it only with those they trust for fear of retribution. The latest reports about Mayor Mike Duggan's disclosure...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Gallery: Detroit's 'We Run 313' Club Mixes Fitness and Socializing (It's Even Free)

Every Tuesday in late afternoon, a run club named We Run 313 meets for "Two-Mile Tuesdays." Men and women, young and old, come to get exercise in Midtown Detroit. Parents bring children, some in strollers. Founded by Joe Robinson and Lance Woods in 2019, the club has been helping the community get in shape, with some going on to run full marathons.
DETROIT, MI
New Pittsburgh Courier

Native Detroiter Jawan Jackson the newest member of the Temptations

Detroit native Jawan Jackson is moving up in the world. As a newly-minted official member of the Temptations group, he will take the late Melvin Franklin’s spot after playing him rather successfully in two popular Broadway shows, according to an article from the Detroit Free Press. The singer will...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Pop Culture#Television
fox2detroit.com

Stranger danger: Suspects ask young children if they want candy in Harper Woods, St. Clair Shores

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after children were approached by strangers over the weekend. Harper Woods police officers responded to a home in the area of Hollywood and Harper on Sunday after two children, 4 and 7, were asked if they wanted candy by people in a vehicle that slowed down in front of the house. The children's father told police they said no, and the vehicle left.
HARPER WOODS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
Cars 108

Sipzee Takes the Hassle Out of Returning Bottles + Cans

A growing business here in Michigan is taking the hassle out of returning bottles and cans to the store and giving users an easy way to make charitable donations. Bottle deposits in Michigan have been a thing since the Michigan Beverage and Container Act of 1976 went into effect a quarter-century ago. (And let me share this tidbit with you: As a teenager living in Michigan in the '70s, the amount of litter on the side of the roads in our state was drastically reduced - practically overnight - as soon as Michigan's 10 cent bottle deposit became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy