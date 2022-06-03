'Didn't they watch the movie!?' — What can pop culture teach us about science?

(WWJ) - Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and a certain idea or interesting fact stuck with you?

We learned the sky can go green when severe weather threatens tornados from 1996's blockbuster hit Twister.

We saw how time travel in an old DeLorean might just mean we get erased from our present lives in Back to the Future.

We learned you shouldn't wet your hair for at least one day after getting a perm at the risk of deactivating the ammonium thioglycolate from Legally Blonde.

And you really, really shouldn't clone dinosaur DNA from a piece of fossilized amber and create an amusement park.

All of these and more, even though some are true and some are crazily farfetched, impact our lives as some ideas become closer and closer to reality because of science.

It begs the question: how really out there are these ideas we see in movies?

"Now there are scientists who are taking taking DNA and cloning mammoths, which is an extinct animal," Lucy Hale, the Chief Business Officer for the Michigan Science Center, said.

"Did they not see the movie?" exclaimed WWJ's Zack Clark.

"I know!" Hale said.

All of those fun and interesting technology facts and science "what-ifs" take the stage all their own in the new POPnology exhibit at the Michigan Science Center in Midtown Detroit.

Photo credit WWJ's Annie Annie Scaramuzzino

In a new Daily J, Clark discovers how movies and television have influenced the technology we use in our every day lives.

