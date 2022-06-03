Sioux City firework rules and safety tips
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With summer celebrations on the mind of Siouxlanders, Sioux City officials have released a reminder for residents after fireworks went on sale Wednesday.
In Sioux City, fireworks can be used only between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
The city has been trying to encourage residents to comply with the current rules in town for the safety and comfort of all residents. Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure said they may have to step up law enforcement.
“We have to respond to all calls that we normally respond to, all the thefts, the accidents, all the crime in progress and so having these extra calls come in for the fireworks makes it difficult for us to cover everything so we’re asking the public to please discharge the fireworks when its appropriate to do so so we can dedicate resources to where they need to be dedicated to.
The local laws and ordinances differ from state to state and from town to town so make sure you know your local rules before using fireworks.
A list of Sioux City rules and safety tips regarding fireworks can be found below.
When
Fireworks are ONLY permitted July 3 and July 4 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 11:00
p.m., December 31 from 1:00 p.m. to midnight, and January 1 from midnight to 12:30 a.m.
Where
Discharging fireworks in a public park, city-owned property, or on a public roadway, street, or
alley is strictly prohibited.
Fines
The discharge or possession of fireworks on city property will be subject to a $500 simple
misdemeanor fine and a minimum amount of $250.00 on private property.
Who may discharge
No person under the age 18 shall purchase, possess, or discharge fireworks without parental
supervision. Fireworks shall not be possessed or discharged by persons showing visible signs of intoxication
or drug use.
Enforcement
Violations of these regulations may be reported to the Sioux City Police Department at 279-
6960.
Safety guidelines
- Never allow children to play with or ignite firworks
- Always make sure the area is safe for fireworks
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a designated shooter
- Follow label instructions and use common sense
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containters
- Always have a garden hose nearby
- Only light one firework at a time and move back quickly
- Never attempt to relight a firework
- Dispose of spent fire works in a bucket of water and never put them in your garbage
- Never experiment with homemade fireworks
- Keep your pets inside and comfortable
