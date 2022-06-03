ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Western Christian defeats West Liberty in state semis for second straight state championship appearance

By JAKE JONES
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday afternoon at James W. Cownie Soccer Park felt a lot like deja vu.

For the second year in a row #1 Western Christian boys soccer met #4 West Liberty in the Class 1A state semifinals, and for the second year in a row the Wolfpack came out with a spot in the championship.

After a scoreless first half, it wasn’t until 25 minutes were left in regulation that either team scored. Friday’s opening goal coming from the star of the Wolfpack’s Substate final and first round win, Miles Baccam, who drilled a corner kick through the Comets’ keeper’s hands. He scored another goal just 12 minutes later off a perfect feed from Uchan Harberts to make it 2-0. The Wolfpack added one more goal for good measure to cap off a 3-0 win that sends them to the Class 1A state title match to face #6 Assumption.

The Class 1A state championship game will be Saturday, June 4 at 1:00 at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.

