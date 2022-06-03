ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ways to save at the pump amid rising gas prices

By Savannah Rudicel
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xr9YV_0fzw7ZS800

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. gas prices have set a record high every day since May 10, according to AAA.

Petroleum experts say it’s almost a certainty average prices will reach $5 a gallon before the end of summer. The national average is currently $4.76.

Drivers say they’re starting to rely more on gas savings apps and discounts to fill up their tank.

“I use an app where it tells you where the cheapest gas is, but if it’s not close enough, is it worth traveling where it is?” driver Cherrell Nicholson said. “You just shoot for the best you can get.”

Harris Teeter executives are trying to attract bargain hunters by offering 40 cents off per gallon at the new Davis Lake Parkway fuel center. The deal is only for VIC card holders and ends Sunday, June 5.

“40 cents makes a big difference. Me having a huge truck, I’m about to save 11 or 12 dollars and we know how tight budgets are right now,” Eric Platts said.

⛽ FIND CHEAP GAS NEAR YOU with the Queen City News Gas Price Tracker

Senior analysts with GasBuddy said the consistent increase in demand for gas during the summer travel season will keep prices high.

Some researchers blame rising costs on the failure to restart domestic oil production quickly after the pandemic-related shutdowns. U.S. producers are now pumping out nearly 2 million more barrels a day than they did in September, but it’s not enough to keep up with demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts domestic oil production will hit 12.8 million barrels a day by 2023.

Officials believe refineries will struggle to ramp production back up because of supply chain issues and staffing shortages. The EIA reports the country’s production capacity dropped 4.5% in 2021, hitting the lowest level since 2015.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Experts say international factors play just as big of a role in price trends at the pump. Russia’s invasion in Ukraine continues to cause gas prices to rise due to the disruption in the global oil supply. Since the beginning of the war, AAA’s price tracker shows the cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. has jumped a dollar. More demand will be placed on the dwindling supply as Covid lockdowns in China’s largest cities end.

The cost of gas forces families to reconsider what they consider most necessary.

“We’re making sure the kids can still eat and play sports, definitely don’t want them to suffer because of the economy,” Angel Washington said.

Nicholson’s family canceled a birthday trip to Niagara Falls in favor of having more spending money for local summer activities.

“The price is high everywhere for everything,” she said. “You just pick and choose your battles in regard to what’s more efficient for your family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

23 pounds of cocaine found hidden in electric wheelchair at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in the seat cushion of an arriving passenger’s electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials said 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., arrived in Charlotte from a flight from […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
CBS Chicago

Expect to keep seeing high prices at the pump

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With nearly 35 million Americans on the road for Memorial Day, it's a busy time for gas stations.Drivers are paying a premium for their travels. And it may be a while before there's any break at the pump. Nationwide, the cost of gas surged around 30% since Russia attacked Ukraine in late February.GasBuddy said demand usually starts to fall in August, which could help the cost of gas to drop. But severe weather in the Atlantic could mean high prices through Labor Day.
CHICAGO, IL
KPEL 96.5

Gas Prices Set New Record in Louisiana Once Again

Two months ago, gas prices in Louisiana broke a 14-year record when the statewide average hit $4.04 a gallon. That was about 3 cents higher than the previous record set in 2008 when the price last reached the $4 mark. Gas prices then continued to break that record as the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $4.16. According to AAA, gas prices jumped at least 90 cents in about a month's time.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Refineries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy